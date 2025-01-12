Back in 2014, during the filming of the sci-fi blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise gave Emily Blunt some unconventional motivation. The scene was a teary Blunt. The problem was a crushingly heavy 85-pound suit. And Cruise had a choice response.

“He just stared at me for a long time,” Blunt shared on the SmartLess podcast. She’d told him, “Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot.” Tom Cruise’s iconic reply? “Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?”

Edge of Tomorrow wasn’t just about fighting aliens or time loops. It was also a battle against some truly unforgiving props. Blunt and Cruise suited up in 85-pound combat gear, because who needs CGI when you can have borderline torture?

“When you hear the word ‘tactile,’ you think that sounds nice and cozy,” Blunt said. “There was nothing cozy about these suits.” She wasn’t kidding. The first time she put one on, she broke down.

But somehow, Blunt powered through. Maybe it was Cruise’s tough love. Or maybe she realized there was no way out but forward, literally. After all, the film’s plot is all about dying, learning, and leveling up.

In Edge of Tomorrow, Cruise played Major William Cage, a desk jockey thrown into a brutal suicide mission. Thanks to a time loop (and some alien shenanigans), Cage relived the same day over and over, dying each time. Blunt’s character, the fearsome Rita Vrataski, was his mentor-slash-battle buddy.

The movie wasn’t just a critical darling; it also became a cult classic. And let’s be honest, the real-time agony of those heavy suits probably helped sell the gritty realism.

While Blunt conquered Edge of Tomorrow, she’s got her limits. Case in point: she cannot stand the phrase “strong female lead.”

“It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead,’” she said in an interview with The Telegraph. “That makes me roll my eyes—I’m already out. I’m bored.” Her preference? Characters with secrets, depth, and complexity. Basically, no cookie-cutter tough-girl clichés, thank you very much.

Back to the iconic “stop being such a p***y” moment. Did it sting? Probably. Did it work? Absolutely. Sure, it’s not exactly HR-approved encouragement, but hey, Cruise doesn’t do things halfway. Whether he’s clinging to a plane mid-takeoff or giving blunt advice (pun intended), the man’s got a style.

Blunt walked away from Edge of Tomorrow with bruises, battles, and a killer performance. And honestly, if Cruise calls you out, you just grit your teeth and get on with it. Time loops wait for no one.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Daniel Craig Stole A Frozen Duck To Survive Before Becoming James Bond: “Didn’t Have Anything To Eat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News