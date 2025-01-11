Hold up, Keanu Reeves has just dethroned everyone else in Hollywood. We’re talking about the actor who’s raked in more money from a single franchise than anyone in history. No, not Tom Cruise. Not Will Smith. Keanu. The Matrix franchise has stacked those zeros for him, coming in at a jaw-dropping $156M.

So, how did Keanu level up in the earnings game? It all started with The Matrix (1999). The flick flipped the sci-fi world upside down, with Keanu playing Neo. With a modest $63M budget, the movie blew up with a massive $467.2M at the box office. But it wasn’t just the revolutionary special effects or mind-bending plot that made waves—it was Keanu’s paycheck.

While Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., Bruce Willis, and Will Smith pulled in about $100 million from their respective franchises, Keanu cruised in a whole other lane, banking $156 million for his iconic role. Talk about making it rain!

And here’s where it gets even juicier—Keanu almost didn’t keep his name. Hollywood bigwigs thought “Keanu” was too exotic for the mainstream. Enter “Chuck Spadina.” Yep, Keanu nearly became Chuck. Imagine The Matrix with a “Chuck” in the lead. “I just came up with ridiculous names,” Keanu admitted. But lucky for all of us, he stuck to his guns and went with the name that’s now iconic. “I just couldn’t do it,” he asserted.

Keanu didn’t just walk away with a fat paycheck from The Matrix; he helped redefine the sci-fi genre. With his paychecks matching the genre-defining film’s cultural impact, it’s no wonder he ended up on top. Cruise, Smith, and Downey Jr. may have their iconic franchises, but Keanu reigns supreme when it comes to franchise earnings. And as for Chuck Spadina? We’ll leave that in the past.

