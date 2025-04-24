Akshay Kumar’s starrer Kesari Chapter 2 struck a chord with the audience and continues to gather all the love from the fans. One of the main reasons for the film’s spectacular success is that the storyline stays close to the source material. Dharma Productions movies have often garnered attention for their subject matter and earned applause. This Kumar-led period drama is also the same. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, the film is a stand-alone sequel to Kesari, a critical and commercial success. This movie was directed by Karan Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. It is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat’s book The Case That Shook The Empire, focussing on C Sankaran Nair and the heartbreaking 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In addition to Akshay, the movie features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film was received with positive reviews and keeps minting winning numbers at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 received an excellent rating of 8.2 stars on IMDb, and on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience gave it 95%. Often, historical or period dramas fail to succeed at the box office, depending on performances or storylines. However, even a film with a low budget and lesser-known stars becomes a notable success if the storyline is intact and the makers are successful in conveying the message. Dharma Productions is known for backing new talents and bringing forth unconventional stories like Kapoor & Sons, which tells the story of a dysfunctional family with great emotional depth.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan‘s courtroom drama was filled with intensity and many emotions. It invokes patriotic love in the people, which has been possible only because of the gripping narration. It has become one of the best-written films of recent times, with the audience and critics praising it unanimously.

Kesari Chapter 2 has collected 42.94 crores after the first Wednesday only, and with no big releases, the film will enjoy a competition-less run in the following weeks. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer Kesari Chapter 2 was released in the theatres on April 18 to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

