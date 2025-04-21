The Dharma Productions-backed Kesari Chapter 2 was released on April 18, 2025, in the theatres. Based on an untold story surrounding the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre, it chronicles the story of C Sankaran Nair, who dared to wage a war against the British Empire in the courtroom. Akshay Kumar essayed the role of Nair, and fans are left raving about his performance in the same.

Talking about the same, Akshay Kumar’s character C Sankaran Nair was shown to be a former member of the British Viceroy who also received a knighthood on the day of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. However, after the fateful event, he turned the tables and went on to be one of the biggest nightmares for the British Empire. Kesari Chapter 2 showcases his grit and determination as he battled several obstacles during his quest to sue the Crown for genocide.

Akshay Kumar’s performance has commanded attention, and several fans are also hailing his act as one of his career bests. Be it his powerful dialogue delivery inside the courtroom or his emotionally high-octane moments while comprehending the pain of the Jallianwala Bagh victims and their families, the actor shines in every frame of the movie. Not only this, but many fans have been left saying that Kumar deserves a National Award for Kesari Chapter 2.

One of the fans on X stated, “Akshay Kumar deserves a National Award for this without any doubt. He killed it with his performance. The massacre in the Jallianwala Bagh should never be forgotten. Thousands were shot without warning, but there is so much more. Goosebumps and Emotions.”

Kesari • Chapter 2 Akshay kumar deserves a National Award for this one without a doubt! Killed it with his performance, The massacre of Jallianwala Bagh should never be forgotten. Thousands were shot without warning but there’s so much more! Goosebumps and Emotions🔥 pic.twitter.com/D06d8HpZSM — Abhay (@meabhayy) April 19, 2025

Akshay Kumar’s sequences from the courtroom scenes in Kesari Chapter 2 have also been going viral like wildfire on social media. Well, we are now left manifesting for the actor to grab that National Award for the film. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ramayana: Yash To Join The Shoot After Refusing Giant Salary Hike – Getting Paid 13 Times More Than KGF: Chapter 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News