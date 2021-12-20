When it comes to Pop-culture, South Korea is undoubtedly at its peak with talent. From their K-dramas to their K-pop boy bands, each of them has found global recognition and their fan followings are just insane in the terms of numbers. Just like the famous boy band BTS, another boy band named EXO is capturing hearts rapidly, especially in India! Well, to be more specific, it’s EXO’s Kai, who is making the hearts of many Indian fans flutter.

Advertisement

Read on to know the further deets of the story!

Advertisement

Just like BTS‘ fans are called the ARMY, the same way the South Korean boy band EXO’s fans are called as EXOLs, and it looks like Kai has created a frenzy amongst these fans through his Hindi!

Yes, you have heard it absolutely right! The South Korean band EXO’s Kai, spoke Hindi during his interview with Times Now. The singer who is famously known for his voice and also his acting skills in K-drama, recently made his come back through his newly released single Peaches. Kai is currently busy with the promotion work for his new single, and during one of his interview, the singer spoke Hindi.

The clip of his interview with Sakshma Srivastav has now set the internet on fire and Indian EXOLs can’t help but go gaga over Kai’s Hindi. In the interview he said, “Indian EXOLs, aap mera pehle pyaar hai aur aakhri bhi,” in the cutest way ever possible!

During the teaser of the interview, the singer was also asked about the most hilarious nick name that he has ever been called, to which the EXO memeber answered by saying ‘panty oppa’!

Isn’t he the best?!

Check out some fans aka EXOLs reaction to the singer’s Hindi.

DAMN!!!! I CAN'T STOP SCREAMING KAI : Indian exols aap mera pehla pyaar hai and aakhri bhi (Indian exols you are my first and last love") 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

I'M DEAD OMGGGG!!! 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️

KAI Coming To India #IndiaWelcomesKAI#카이 #KAI #EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/5rwC729waN — ᴴʸᵘⁿᵉᵉ 'ㅅ' (@bbaekhyun_eri) December 20, 2021

What do you think about EXO Kai’s interview? Let us know in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Adam Driver Walked Out Of An Interview After Hearing Himself Sing In Marriage Story

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube