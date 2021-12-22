Spider-Man is in the news at the moment thanks to the release of Marvel’s recent flick Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland. While this film is making and breaking records, did you know one of Tom’s villains in the MCU could have played Spidey in Sony’s Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire in the titular role?

Well, in case you did, we are here to tell you about it with this throwback piece. As per reports and even the actor’s own confession, Jake Gyllenhaal aka MCU’s Mysterio could have been the actor replacing Maguire in his second spidey fire. Read on to know all about it.

As per a 2019 report by movieweb, it was during the promotions of his first Marvel Cinematic Universe, co-starring Tom Holland, that Jake Gyllenhaal made this revelation. The actor who plays Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealed there was a time when he could have taken on the role of Peter Parker in 2004.

As per the report, ‘Spider-Man’ Tobey Maguire had injured himself while shooting for Seabiscuit and his injuries made it seem like he wouldn’t be able to return for Spider-Man 2. During this time, one of the actors who kept popping up as a possible replacement was Jake Gyllenhaal. During this 2019 conversation, the actor opened up about the same, saying, “I heard the same thing…”

On being further asked about it, Jake explained, “The truth of the matter is, in the end, he’s (Toby Maguire) Spider-Man. There are so many roles in my career where I was up against another actor, or something happened that possibly could’ve happened but didn’t happen but maybe it would have… Eventually my belief is when an actor’s played a character, particularly in a movie, the character’s theirs, and that’s that. But yeah he hurt himself and there was talk. And there was a slew of actors (possibly up for the part), and I was one of them.”

Would you have like to see Jake Gyllenhaal as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man 2 or are you happy he debuted as a Spidey villain in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments.

