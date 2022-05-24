Thor: Love and Thunder’s trailer is out, and fans’ reviews have come pouring in, especially on Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Even though MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is reigning at the box office and has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022, the studio is going full steam ahead with the Chris Hemsworth starrer.

The upcoming Thor movie is the fourth movie in the saga and is directed by Taika Waititi. It will see the God of Thunder teaming up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to fight Gorr, who intends to make the gods extinct.

Just before the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer was out, Chris Hemsworth teased fans and created hype around the release. The Avengers: Endgame actor said that it “is gonna blow your mind,” and he is proud of it. Looking at the reaction, it seems like Hemsworth was right. The latest promo offers new details about the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

But what stole the attention was Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. His character has become one of the most intriguing villains in Thor: Love and Thunder. What’s even more marvelous is the look that is given to him. Gorr looks extremely creepy with the white cloak and cuts on the face and arms, and the pale look.

Several fans have reacted to Christian Bale’s Gorr and are comparing the character to that of Harry Potter’s villain Voldemort. They are comparing the two, and even we can understand why as both have a similar snake-like appearance.

“OMG LORD VOLDEMORT IS IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER??? THIS IS THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS,” said one user.

“VOLDEMORT… BUT MAKE IT DILF,” says another.

Congratulations, Voldemort!

You finally have a nose. pic.twitter.com/gBRMIcLZt2 — raine ✰ (@iambuckysdoll) May 24, 2022

Voldemort if he was hot https://t.co/v23xILRRxM — ͏͏͏͏͏͏tiff (@MKNlGHT) May 24, 2022

He look like Voldemort went on a diet and got a nose. https://t.co/pIxpAA3Kqz — Hoppy (@hoppymcfboi21) May 24, 2022

Gorr The God Butcher’s look definitely got some Voldemort inspiration. I love it. — Younis (@younityyy) May 24, 2022

Other than Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth, and the cast mentioned above, Thor: Love and Thunder will also see an appearance from Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and more.

