Things truly intensified in the court as Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial witnessed new allegations surface every single day. One cannot deny that lawyers of both parties including Camille Vasquez and Elaine Bredehoft got too engrossed in the case and it literally felt like a war of words. But do you know? JD’s attorney literally impersonated the Aquaman actress while speaking of her relations with James Franco? Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Amber during the defamation trial claimed that Johnny was really possessive about her. She even claimed that he thought she was having an affair with James Franco, who she worked with in The Adderall Diaries back in 2015. The duo had previously starred in Pineapple Express (2008) that allegedly made Depp think of the possibilities.

Advertisement

Now, a video of Camille Vasquez cross-examining and grilling Amber Heard on these allegations are going viral. A leading member from the legal team of Johnny Depp asks in a viral clip, “You changed the lock to the penthouse on May 22, 2016.” To which, the Aquaman actress responded, “I attempted to.”

Camille Vasquez then smiles and questions, “That’s why you feel comfortable calling James Franco over the evening of May 22nd, 2016 Miss Heard?”

“I do not know when James came over, “Amber Heard responded.

Camille then goes into smirk and say, “Ok. Let’s remind you” before asking her team to pull out the evidence. One could see Amber in her robe, she folds her hands as she enters the lift along with James Franco.

One could see Camille Vasquez mimicking the same pose as Amber Heard as the evidence is played in the court.

Take a look at it below:

CAMILLE VASQUEZ IS A BADASS ! WE LOVE YOU CAMILLE#AmberTurd #CamilleVasquez pic.twitter.com/eoz68WqGH8 — Penny Of Tarth ⚔️'The Knight Of Virginia Court'⚔️ (@IStAND_WITH_JD) May 22, 2022

Johnny Depp fans haven’t been able to stop raving her and have called her savage over the act.

Previously, Camille was seen mocking Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft when she called JD a ‘narcissist’ over doodling and eating candies in the courtroom.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

Must Read: Euphoria Star Dominic Fike Criticised After Fantasising ‘Hot’ Amber Heard Beating Him Up, Fans React: “That’s Disgusting No Matter How You View The Trial”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram