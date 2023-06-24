It seems the fan-favourite villain from Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, masterfully portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji, may not have met his demise after all.

After the final showdown with the entire Guardians team, it seems the High Evolutionary is left for dead, but a deleted scene reveals he may instead be locked up on Knowhere.

It’s not clear if this deleted scene will remain canon in the MCU, but with how well received Chukwudi’s performance as The High Evolutionary was, it makes sense Marvel would like to keep the door open for his return.

There has been some rumblings of fans hoping that Iwuji would be re-cast as Kang the Conqueror, following Jonathan Major’s legal troubles which may see him ejected from the MCU.

This scene, along with 7 others, are expected to be available on the physical release of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, with one scene confirmed to show Kraglin recruiting Adam Warlock as a member of the Guardians.

Whilst no release date for the physical release has been given yet, insiders have confirmed that Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 will release digitally on July 7.

