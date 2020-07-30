Over the years, the box office success’ parameters have changed drastically. Where once footfalls and ticket sale was taken into consideration, now only film’s collections are looked upon. In order to make or break records, nowadays the ticket prices are made exorbitantly high. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one of the biggest hits ever, Gone With The Wind and its outcome if adjusted for the current era.

We are not calculating anything here but presenting a fact given by Guinness World Records. Back in 2014, Guinness officially released the collections of Gone With The Wind according to the latest ticket prices. You won’t believe it but the total was as huge as $3.44 billion. Hard to believe, right?

Yes, if Gone With The Wind would have released in 2014, it would have done a business of $3.44 billion. Just imagine, even a historic blockbuster like Avengers: Endgame with $2.797 billion would have found it really tough to surpass such a number.

Originally released in 1939, Gone With The Wind had made a collection of $391 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. It enjoyed a monstrous run of 107 weeks back then.

Directed by Victor Fleming, Gone With The Wind starred Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havillan.

