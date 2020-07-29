Avengers: Endgame Trivia #112: Here's Why 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland Was Always Destined To Be A Star

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #112: Tom Holland was destined to be Spider-Man, and no it’s not just us saying that. His dedication and hard work in 2009’s making video of his musical Billy Elliot says a lot.

In the video, we can see Tom Holland saying, “I used to go to a street dance club. And we did a show in White Lodge, the ballet school… and the headmaster; he spotted me. He was like ‘we want you to audition for Billy Elliot’, and I was like ‘Ah, fair do’s’… okay I’ll go for it.”

Fans by now know, how Tom Holland got to know that he’s playing Spider-Man through an Instagram post. From Billy Elliot to Spider-Man, we surely have seen the best of Holland.

Tom Holland’s dad Dominic Holland also had said in a radio interview, “there’s been no stage school, there have been no drama lessons… He had no training.”

Regarding the said video, Broadway World published on their site, “After eight auditions and subsequent two years of training, on 28 June 2008, Holland made his West End debut in Billy Elliot the Musical as Michael, Billy’s best friend. He gave his first performance in the title role on 8 September 2008, receiving positive notices.”

What do you think about this enthusiastic journey of actor Tom Holland? Do share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

