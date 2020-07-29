India Burning: Ahmer Khan On Cloud Nine As His Film Gets Emmy Awards 2020 Nomination

On Tuesday, the 72nd Emmy Awards nominations were announced. Also making it to the list among various other nominees was India Burning. The hard-hitting show produced by VICE has been nominated for ‘outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special’. Kashmiri journalist, Ahmer Khan, who is part of the show, was on cloud nine after learning the same.

It’s indeed a big achievement for the entire team of India Burning. Ahmer Khan just couldn’t contain his excitement after the announcement was made. He took to his verified Twitter handle to share the news with his fans, followers, and the entire world.

Ahmer Khan’s tweet read, “I’m pleased and overwhelmed to announce that our film ‘India Burning’ – part of the #ViceonSHO series – has been nominated for an Emmy! Thank you for everyone who helped us in this journey and helped me reach this moment.”

I'm pleased and overwhelmed to announce that our film ‘India Burning’ – part of the #ViceonSHO series – has been nominated for an Emmy! Thank you for everyone who helped us in this journey and helped me reach this moment. pic.twitter.com/LbKtctZWIQ — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) July 28, 2020

At the same time, we congratulate Ahmer Khan & the entire team of India Burning for their Emmy Awards nominations.

An Emmy Award, or simply Emmy, is an American award that recognises excellence in the television industry. It is presented at numerous annual events held throughout the calendar year. Each honors one of the various sectors of the television industry.

The winners of Emmys this year will be declared on 20 September.

