Sofia Vergara is a woman of many layers- actress, model, fashionista, reality show judge – you name it, and she will fulfil it. Sofia’s curvaceous figure and busty assets are enough to drool over. She has always become the centre of attention with her looks and style statement, and it’s not new that she can hypnotise anyone with her s*x appeal.

Even though Sofia is now hitting the headlines for her divorce reports, today, let’s talk about one of her throwback pics from one of the photoshoots. Check it out below as we go further decoding her look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling through Pinterest, we stumbled upon Sofia Vergara’s throwback picture. In the image, Sofia served her s*x appeal as she put her almost bare b**bs on display by wearing a sheer pink lacey bodysuit that featured intricate designs with floral patterns everywhere. Flaunting her busty cleav*ge and curves, she paired the look with a furry and leathery black overcoat. She looked nothing less than a s*x goddess.

Check out the picture here:

For makeup, Sofia Vergara opted for a glam look. With a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey brown eyes, mascara-laden lashes and mauve pink lip shade, she completed the look. Sofia kept her open hair in soft curls and let it flow over her shoulder and b**bs.

Sofia gained popularity after featuring in the famous sitcom Modern Family, and now the actress is seen as the judge on America’s Got Talent. There hasn’t been a single day when the diva hasn’t served her lewks and made head turns as she walked in on a set or at an event.

What are your thoughts about Sofia Vergara’s throwback look? Let us know whether you would like to read more of her fashion look books.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Blake Lively Slips Into A Sizzling Red Bikini, Flaunting Her S*xy Curves & B*sty Cl*avage Being Internet’s Hot Mama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News