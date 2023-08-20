Taylor Swift is having the best year of her life, and as Swifties, we’re pretty sure about it. She has been giving back-to-back rocking performances with her Eras tour, and fans can’t stop gushing about the same on social media as they’re sharing concert videos on Instagram. On to the series of new events, Tay was spotted attending her friend Jack Antanoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding in New Jersey on Saturday, and her chic wardrobe and style stole the show for us. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures!

Taylor enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 270 million followers on Instagram. The singer has been sharing a glimpse of her grand Eras Tour on the photo-sharing platform and is soon releasing 1989’s Taylor Version in October.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Taylor Swift was seen attending Jack Antanoff and Margaret Qualley, which happened to be a star-studded affair with Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Ray and Channing Tatum gracing the ceremony.

While we loved the style affair at the wedding, it’s Taylor Swift who sure made an impact with her chic pastel blue-coloured lace dress, which was simple yet GIVING. The plunging neckline bodice-style corset came with elegant lace detailing, and she accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery.

Tay completed the look with her signature red lips and winged eyes and kept her hair open with a middle parting and bangs in the front. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures:

The Lover singer is definitely serving her inner wildest dreams in this dress, and we’re living for her fashion inspiration forever!

