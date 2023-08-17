Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence On Collaborating With Taylor Swift For End Game's New Version & Says "No, I..."

Ed Sheeran hasn’t been asked to record a new version of ‘End Game’ with Taylor Swift yet.

The ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker is working her way through re-recording her first six albums to reclaim ownership of them following a masters dispute with her former record label Big Machine Records and has so far released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ set to follow in October.

With a new version of 2017’s ‘Reputation’ expected to follow, Ed Sheeran was quizzed on whether he has been back in the studio to lay down vocals for ‘End Game’, the pair’s collaboration with Future which featured on the record but admitted he hasn’t yet.

Asked about the subject on Andy Cohen’s ‘Deep + Shallow’ podcast, Ed Sheeran said: “No, I haven’t. No. No.

“But ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is the next one coming out. That’s the next one.”

The ‘Eyes Closed’ hitmaker – who previously joined Taylor to re-record their duet from ‘Red’, ‘Everything Has Changed’ – admitted he’d “love” to see his friend on tour but it’s proven difficult to catch either her ‘Eras’ show or Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ concerts because they are all on the road at the same time.

Ed Sheeran said: “I think what’s nice about everyone’s show is everyone’s show is so individual to them.

“And everyone’s got a different show, so, uh, so yeah. I mean, but we’re all playing. I would love to go and see Taylor’s show, but we’re all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there’s a chance next year when she’s in the UK.”

