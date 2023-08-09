Lindsay Lohan is “in her element” as a mom. The 37-year-old actress is “the best she [has] ever been” after giving birth to her son Luai in July.

A source told Us Weekly: “She is in her element as a mom. She’s doing yoga, meditating and exercising. She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time. She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Mean Girls’ star – who married Bader Shammas in 2022 – has already proven to be a “natural mother”, and her family have also provided support since she gave birth to her baby boy.

The insider shared: “Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina, and siblings Cody and Ali have also been there to help. So she has constant support for a few months.”

Earlier this year, Dina claimed that Lindsay’s pregnancy happened at the “right time” in her life. She told PEOPLE: “She’s been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive. It’s the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they’re just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.”

Dina also revealed that Lindsay was fulfilling a long-held ambition by becoming a mom. She said: “Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four. We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her.”

On November 28, 2021, Lindsay Lohan announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas after three years of dating. In July 2022, it was confirmed that the duo were married with Lohan revealing they wed on April 3, 2022. In July 2023, she gave birth to their son in Dubai, where she has resided since 2014.

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Witnesses Another Delay? Jason Momoa & Amber Heard’s Controversial Film’s Trailer Release Date Is Much Later Than We Thought, Leaves Fans Worried!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News