Christmas is almost upon us, and people are cozying up with their loved ones while watching trending movies on Netflix. They are in the Netflix and Chill zone as this week’s list of Top-10 Most-Viewed films has quite a few feel-good movies and some Holiday flicks.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms, with various shows and movies entertaining everyone. Every week, they share the list of the most watched films and web shows, which help the viewers curate their content and see some fantastic content.

From Leave the World Behind and Leo to Underwater and Old, this week’s Netflix Top-10 Most-Viewed Movies is an exemplary list! Scroll below to get more deets on it.

Check out the Top-10 Most-Viewed Movies on Netflix for the week of 11th-17th December:

1. Leave the World Behind

Leave the World Behind, starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and others, is a thriller based on the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. The film is once again on the top spot like last week. It has generated 44.9 million views. The film has been watched for 106.2 million hours.

2. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The long-awaited sequel of the 2000 film Chicken Run, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, has debuted in the #2 position of the Top-10 Most-Viewed Movies on Netflix. The film has 11.9 million views with 20.3 million hours watched.

3. Leo

The animated film is on the list for four weeks; this week, it is on the #3 spot with 9.4 million views. The feel-good movie has been watched for 16.8 million hours.

4. Family Switch

The comedy family film starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms in the lead is number #4 with 9.4 million views, the same as Leo, but it has been watched for 16.6 million hours. Check out our review of the film here.

5. The Super Mario Bros Movie

The highest-grossing video game film is enjoying a comfortable 5th spot on Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Watched Movies list. The blockbuster movie has garnered 8.9 million views with 13.7 million hours watched.

6. Underwater

The 2020 film starring Kristen Stewart in the lead has debuted on the list at 6th place with 5.8 million views. The sci-fi horror film revolves around a crew of oceanic researchers working for a deep sea drilling company trying to reach safety after a mysterious earthquake destroys their research and facility. The film has been watched for 9.2 million hours and has 5.8 million views.

7. Old

The thriller film is about a family vacationing on a secluded beach who discovers its horrifying power to quicken the aging process and slash their life span to one day. It has 5.6 million views and has been watched for 10 million hours.

8. Christmas as Usual

The movie around Christmas and the chaos between the lead pair’s culturally different families has kept the viewers hooked. It has 4.8 million views and has been watched for 7.1 million hours.

9. Dr Seuss’ The Grinch

It’s another Christmas film on the list for multiple weeks. Dr Seuss’ The Grinch, with 5.7 million hours watched, has managed to garner 4 million views, securing the second last position on the list.

10. Holiday in the Vineyards

Holiday in the Vineyards is a movie about a widow struggling to keep the local vineyard and raise her kids. Things start to change when she meets a city playboy with an ulterior motive. The film has been watched for 6.9 million hours with 3.9 million views.

