Shakira has been in the limelight ever since she ended her twelve-year relationship with Gerard Pique. Just like every other high-profile breakup, the netizens supported the Spanish singer as she received support from many of her fans while she was having a hard time. While it has been over 400 days since their breakup, the consequences of their split continue to linger in their lives. With all of this, Pique recently faced backlash from the people as they chanted Shakira’s name during a Kings League event in Madrid.

The Waka Waka singer and the former centre-back footballer had an excessively long relationship of over a decade. They both share two children, Shasha and Milan and ever since their public fallout, the news has been rift about the custody of their children. While both of them did not leave a chance to take a chance to blast each other, their fans have always been by their side, and the recent incident just added more fire to the controversy. Read on to find out what happened!

Gerad Pique was spotted at a nightclub in Madrid, where he hoped to enjoy a night out with his friends, as per a video circulating on Twitter. However, the former centre-back did not know that the patrons of the club had other plans in store for him. He is seen standing on a stage, attempting to address the crowd as everyone was chanting the name of his ex-partner, Shakira.

In the video, the scenes of the nightclub looked wild as many clubbers were united, showing their support for Shakira. Watch the video below!

Crowd chants “Shakira” at Gerard Piqué during a Kings League event in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/fwDMIWArn6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023

Reacting to the video, a user compared him with the recently released Barbie movie’s character of Ken played by Ryan Gosling, saying, “Shakira is everything, Gerard is just Ken”

Shakira is everything, Gerard is just Ken — Reyes (@juancamiloredi) July 30, 2023

“It’s Shakira’s world and we’re just living in it…” said another.

It's Shakira's world and we're just living in it… — j (@positionszstan) July 30, 2023

“This is the kind of Disrespect that I Respect,” added third.

A fan of the Waka Waka singer added, “the servant will always face the wrath of the master “

the servant will always face the wrath of the master 🔥🔥 — Shakira's Pet 🐺 | COPA VACIA 🧜‍♀️ (@sippinmycorona) July 30, 2023

Let us know what do you have to say about the feud between Gerad Pique and Shakira. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

