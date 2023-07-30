Kristen Stewart is one of the most talented and successful actresses in entertainment showbiz worldwide. The actress rose to fame with her role as Bella in the Twilight franchise opposite Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Kristen accidentally suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the Met Gala 2021 and flashed her n*pples in Tennis star Emma Raducanu and Gossip Girl fame Whitney Peak and later apologised about it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kristen enjoys a huge fan following, and although the actress doesn’t have her official handle on Instagram, she has fan pages dedicated to her, which keep track of her daily activities. Now talking about the New York City fundraising event, it’s one of the most happening events in the fashion industry every year.

Kristen Stewart donned a Chanel outfit, rocking her platinum hair on the red carpet for those who don’t know. As usual, the Spencer actress looked pretty, and it’s one of her best red-carpet looks of all time.

Now talking about flashing her b**bs to Tennis star Emma Raducanu, Kristen Stewart told the Express, “There was a beautiful young tennis player [Raducanu] and a young actress [Peak].”

She added, “I’m talking to them, saying, ‘Welcome, I’ve done this a couple of times,’ and they look like I’m scaring them. I look down, and literally, my [n*pple] is in their faces.”

Kristen Stewart added, “I was like, ‘OK, sorry, I’ll put that away now.'” Haha, that’s one story to tell. The Spencer actress concluded, “They’re like, ‘Who is this crazy old actress at the Met Ball?’ This is going to be a story for them when they’re older.”

What are your thoughts on Kristen accidentally flashing her n*pples to Emma Raducanu and Whitney Peak? Tell us in the space below.

