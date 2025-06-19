Ajay Devgn is on a roll, as after the solid success of Raid 2, he looks unstoppable with his lineup of upcoming films. His next is Son Of Sardaar 2, which has the potential to be another winner at the Indian box office. The biggie is scheduled to release next month and is expected to perform well at ticket windows. With this film, the actor will likely beat Salman Khan in the 100 crore club with this feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Son Of Sardaar 2 gears up for its release next month

Earlier today, the first official poster of the Son Of Sardaar sequel was unveiled. It featured Ajay wearing a turban and twirling a moustache, thus marking the return of Jaswinder Singh Randhawa aka Jassi. Apart from the first look of Ajay, the poster also officially unveiled the release date of July 25, 2025.

The good thing is that Son Of Sardaar 2 won’t face any big film on the same date, unlike its predecessor’s high-voltage clash with Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. Yes, it clashes with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, but it isn’t a big enough film to challenge the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Positive atmosphere for the film

The biggest advantage for Son Of Sardaar 2 is that it is a sequel to a successful film. So, naturally, there’s some buzz for it among the neutral audience. Also, it brings back Ajay in comedy, the genre in which the masses have liked him. So, things are looking in favor of the upcoming entertainer. Also, it will enjoy the halo effect of Raid 2‘s success.

Ajay Devgn is likely to beat Salman Khan in the 100 crore club at the Indian box office

So, Son Of Sardaar 2 looks like a guaranteed winner, and the 100 crore net collection is confirmed to come. With this, Ajay Devgn is ready to topple Salman Khan in the 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Salman Khan has 11 films in the 100 crore club so far. Ajay Devgn tied the number with Raid 2, and now, with his upcoming family entertainer, he is likely to get his 12th film in the 100 crore club, thus overtaking Salman. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is at the top with 15 films in the coveted club.

