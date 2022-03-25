The Kashmir Files has created history. In its second week, the film has scored a huge century and brought in collections that are bigger than the first week. This has never ever happened before so the kind of numbers that have come in are truly phenomenal.

In fact the kind of trending that the film had shown in the second weekend had given indications of an even bigger second week. However, there was a settling down phase that eventually came during the weekdays and that restricted the overall total by 7-8 crores.

On Thursday, The Kashmir Files collected 7.20 crores more, which is just amazing as you don’t really get to see such kind of numbers on Day 14 even for the biggest of blockbusters. This has happened though for this Vivek Agnihotri directed film which now stands at 207.33 crores.

The Kashmir Files will see a bigger dip in collections today since RRR has arrived and it won’t be a pushover. However, on Saturday and Sunday, the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar starrer should get into the double-digit score again and add further moolah to the overall sum.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

