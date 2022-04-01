The Kashmir Files has emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the box office in India. The film helmed by Vivek Agnihotri enjoyed one of the best word-of-mouth trendings, the Indian film industry ever witnessed. Its effects have been witnessed in overseas markets too as the film has even turned out to be a success there.

After taking the ticket windows in India by storm, TKF started getting a better showcasing in international circuits and people literally flocked theatres there to catch the film. As a result, a good number of 29 crores has come on board and it has opened in some new territories too.

In India, as per the latest update, The Kashmir Files has done a humongous business of 238.28 crores nett. If we convert it into gross numbers, it’s 281.17 crores. With another 29 crores gross from overseas, the total worldwide gross stands at 310.17 crores. With this number, the film has gone past Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores) and Irrfan Khan‘s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores).

Today, The Kashmir Files will cross the collection of Golmaal Again.

Click here to visit the list of Bollywood’s worldwide earners.

Meanwhile, Saurabh M. Pandey, the screenplay writer of The Kashmir Files that has created awareness of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, says while the film brings hope to get justice for the community, remembering such a gory part of our history is important to prevent such a tragedy in future.

“To stop the repeating of history, to move on to a better future, we have to remember the history. Our film ‘The Kashmir Files’ intended to do the same,” Saurabh said while talking to India.

