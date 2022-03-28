Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s insensitive comment on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files in the parliament and Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock right across the face are the two things that presently is making a lot of buzz around the entertainment industry.

The video of Will slapping Chris over his unwanted comment on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith is now spreading like wildfire over the internet. Well, this video from the Oscars has sparked a meme fest amongst the fans and they are leaving no stones unturned to get all creative.

Out of all the funny memes on social media, a video by a channel called, Politics Solitics on YouTube now has our complete attention. The netizen who owns the channel smartly took Will Smith and Chris Rock’s controversial slapping video and turned it into something super hilarious by photoshopping, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s face on Chris and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri’s face on Will. The video surely is quite funny if we relate it to the recent fiasco between the Delhi CM and the makers of TKF.

The video starts with CM Arvind Kejriwal (as Chris Rock) on the oscar stage making his original remark on The Kashmir Files by jokingly saying, “Keh rahe hai Kashmir Files Tax free karo… Aree YouTube pe dalo, free.. free ho jaegi.” (They are saying make Kashmir files tax free, just upload it on YouTube it will automatically become free). The video shows everyone sitting on the audience laughing as the CM continues saying, “Tax free kyu Kara rahe ho, itni hi shock hai toh boldo, Vivek Agnihotri YouTube pe daal dega… Saari picture free hai.”

That is when the video shows the filmmaker (as Will Smith) approaching CM Arvind on the oscar stage and slapping him right across the face. The video then was concluded by showing Arvind Kejriwal saying “Wow…Wow” (in Chris Rock’s voice).

Yikes! Hope the creator gets in no trouble for creating this video, what are your thoughts on it?

