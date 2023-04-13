The unfortunate Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fight was considered media gossip until Salman decided to go public with it one day. Both the Khans had an ugly argument when the Tere Naam star ended up on Chalte Chalte sets where SRK was shooting with Aishwarya Rai. Salman and Aish were going through a bad relationship phase when the Guru actress broke up with him and refused to take his calls.

It was then that Salman decided to land up on Chalte-Chalte sets and create havoc. Post the incident SRK and Bhai patched up and Aishwarya was removed from the film. However, a few years later, both the Khans were involved in a physical fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash and after that, there was a long long silence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But then a few years later, Judwaa actor decided to address this ugly episode in the National media, and people were stunned. Scroll to know what he had to say about the whole episode.

In an interview with NDTV, ‘Prem’ of the Hindi Cinema decided to call out King Khan. He said, “We are grown-ups and we can talk about it. We are not warriors ki talwar kheench denge and all, we are mature people and thinking changes once you grow older. He’s good with his friends and family, I am good with my friends and family. There was a fight with this person and done, khatam ho gayi baat.”

Salman Khan revealed what upset him so much that he felt like talking about it and going on record when earlier he was denying to comment on the fight. “Sab kuch itna sara sources se aa raha tha, and the whole thing was coming on to me ki dekho Salman has done it again. Suddenly I started looking as a misfit in society. As it is, I dont have the most amazing reputation, it goes from being bad boy to anger to good hearted ,that was why. He has his point of view and he might be right but I am right in my own way.” said Salman.

The Saajan actor was further asked, what really happened inside that bar? Was there a fight? He refused to spill details. But he stated that he was hurt by SRK’s behaviour. “There’s no point in disrespecting someone who used to call you Sir.” he said.

When Salman Khan was further asked, if he is not friends with him (SRK) anymore he firmly confirmed, “Yes. I took him as a brother, he was like Sohail and Arbaaz to me. He used to hang out at out house all the time. I let a lot off things go for the longest time and them something at the back of your mind hurts you and the I dont like to pretend. Na koi Baddua doonga na koi buri baat kahunga, jab upar waali itni izzat aur shohrat kisi ko deta hai to you dont try to malign that person, baat khatam, aap apne raste hum apne raste.”

Salman was even asked if the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor would come and say sorry, will he accept it? He clearly put down the idea saying, “Cracks in walls can be filled, cracks in relationships can’t be filled. Once it’s done, its done.”

However, it was at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s wedding that he and SRK buried the past and their chemistry has been spot-on ever since. Even fans cried happy tears seeing the Karan Arjun reunion. After coming back together, King Khan was seen doing a cameo for Tubelight and Salman returned the favour in Zero. The actors were seen together in Yashraj Films’ Pathan and will be next seen in Tiger 3. But fans are only awaiting their coming back together as parallel leads in Sidharth Anand’s Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Once Revealed Sanjay Leela Bhansali Met Her To Offer Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat & Priyanka Chopra’s Song In Ram Leela

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News