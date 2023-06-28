Ever since SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s new song ‘Pasoori Nu’ has hit the web, its music label T-series has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The song is a remake of Pakistan Coke Studio’s hit song ‘Pasoori’ crooned by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. On the day of the song’s release, an alleged Arijit Singh Twitter account made a shocking revelation and stated that Bhushan Kumar’s company has promised to give education to underprivileged kids. Amid the controversy around the film, fans have dug out an old video of actress Marina Kuwar who had accused Bhushan Kumar of se*ual misconduct.

Marina’s name had emerged during the #MeToo wave after Sonu Nigam had mentioned her name in a video blasting the T-Series honcho. The story goes back to 2020 when the singer had lashed out at him, warning him that he’s messing out with the wrong person.

In 2020, Sonu Nigam had said in a video, “Now, I need to take Bhushan Kumar’s name. You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this? I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how the mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me.”

However, later, Marina Kuwar came to the limelight and shared her ordeal. Earlier in an interview with Aaj Tak, Marina revealed how she ended up being in such a situation. She revealed that Bhushan Kumar had once called her to meet at a café. Later when she went to meet, he arrived in a swift with black windows. Marina further stated that when she asked him where they should sit and have a chat, he told that since the media constantly follows him and his life is under scrutiny, he can’t get to any public place.

This is when Bhushan Kumar took Marina Kumar to a house which didn’t look like an office and soon began to get closer to her and force her. Watch the video and hear her ordeal:

Commenting on the video, angry netizens wrote, “Kudos to this woman for being brave enough to expose him & Sajid. Sajid was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. Were there other women who accused Bhushan of s*xual harassment apart from Marina Kuwar?”

While another said, “Only power and money rule the industry.. these me too movements hardly ring a bell on their ears.. inhumans!!” A third netizen commented, “This lady has more balls than your entire actresses cabal in Bollywood.”

Later, Marina Kuwar had hinted about being in depression after the whole fiasco took place.

