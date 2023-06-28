Om Raut’s film Adipurush was one of the much-awaited films of the year. Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for the film, but after its release earlier this month, many filmgoers were quite disappointed with the mythological film as it showed inaccuracies in Ramayana characters.

Soon after the film was released, the makers landed in trouble as two PILs were filed at Allahabad High Court, slamming the mythological flick. Now the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court hearing the row has made an observation. Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court slammed the makers of Adipurush by observing, “We make it clear that the court is not about any one religion. However, you should not depict any religion in a bad light.”

The court made these oral comments as two PILs against the film Adipurush were being heard in open court. The court stressed that the “funny way” in which Hindu Gods and Goddesses were portrayed in the movie Adipurush was not an isolated incident. The HC bench said, “If we ignore this (Adipurush) today, then you know what will come next? These incidents are increasing every day. I saw a movie in which Lord Shiva was shown in a funny way running with his Trishul. Is this a joke? If you make a short documentary on Quran and release it depicting wrong things, then can you imagine what will happen next? We again clarify that the court is not for any religion. It is by chance that the issue (movie Adipurush) before us is about Ramayan.”

In addition, the court questioned SB Pandey, the Centre’s representative and the deputy solicitor general of India. How could Pandey defend such a movie, the bench questioned. In response to the court’s inquiry, Pandey said that the certification for the film was given by a Board made up of “sanskari” (polite) members. To this, the court (sarcastically) said, “If such sanskari people were passing such a movie (Adipurush), then they are truly blessed.”

It should be noted that the court is now considering two PILs brought by Kuldeep Tewari and Bandana Kumar in opposition to the film Adipurush. Advocates Ranjana Agnihotri and Sudha Sharma are in charge of their representation. The state administration was represented by additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi. Separately, the court asked him, “You are going to enthrone Lord Ram (in Ram Mandir) in Ayodhya in January next. How on earth can the state government permit such a film? However, the court emphasised that the release of Adipurush was a matter for the Centre and not the state administration.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Sonu Nigam Rated AR Rahman A 2 Out Of 10 As A Singer & Mika Singh A 1, Netizens Say “Hey Sonu, What’s The Colour Of Your Oscar Award

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News