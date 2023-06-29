Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid superstars in the film industry. He was also termed as the ‘hit’ machine despite doing as many as 3-4 films per year. Things have not been favourable since 2021 and Akki has faced many disappointments starting from Bell Bottom, Bachchhan Paandey to Selfiee. Self-proclaimed critic KRK now claims that the producers have suffered a loss of whopping 600 crores. Scroll below for details!

There are huge expectations from a film starring Akshay. Unfortunately, he seems to be failing with script choices, and the same has been seen with Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee recently. Many even accuse him of doing projects only for money while not caring about the producer. Reports have previously claimed that he charges as huge as 100-150 crores for a film.

In a new tweet, KRK wrote, “Producers loss for last 5 films of @akshaykumar ! #Selfie – ₹100Cr loss. #RamSetu – ₹150Cr loss. #Rakshabandan ₹100Cr loss. #Prithviraj – ₹150Cr loss. #BachchanPandey – ₹100Cr loss. Total ₹600Cr loss. But he is still a star. How, I can’t understand.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK on Akshay Kumar’s films below:

Well, those are some huge claims to be made and scary ones! Akshay or any of the film producers have not reacted to the tweet yet.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Jolly LLB 3 and Hera Pheri 3 amongst others, in the pipeline.

