‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress Vidisha Srivastava was nostalgic visiting her 100-year-old house in Varanasi and shared about her memories of travelling to different places in the city and enjoying local food.

She said: “This trip to Kashi has been most exciting and memorable. I catch up with my friends and family and relive childhood memories. Walking down the old Kabir Chaura lanes, I was emotional and excited. A lot has changed over time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have a 100-year-old house in Kabir Chaura where four generations have lived. I feel proud to have been brought up in a place home to famous poets like Sant Kabir, Indian musicians and dancers Kishan Maharaj, Gopi Krishan, Samta Prasad, and the brothers Rajan and Sajan Mishra,” Vidisha Srivastava said.

Vidisha Srivastava added, “The kids playing in the lane came running to me, and several people gathered around on the streets and their balconies. That moment was surreal and brought back beautiful memories. My life flashed before me as we inched closer to the house and opened the door. Despite significant infrastructure development, the vibe of the place remains unchanged. Our old neighbours were pleasantly surprised to see me, and they all came out of their houses to greet me.”

She took selfies with her friends and said: “We took many selfies together. Then I went to the terrace, one of my favourite spots. I used to spend hours and hours there. I noticed my tenants’ pappads drying in the sun and remembered my mother, who used to leave papads to dry.”

Elaborating on exploring the city and meeting her childhood friends, Vidisha Srivastava said: “Childhood friends are always most special and best of all friendships. I met my friends after a decade. We started from where we left off. We didn’t feel that we were meeting after such a long time. We spoke endlessly about our good old days and all the mischief we used to do.”

“We then headed to our all-time favourite, Kashi Chaat Bhandar, and gorged on our favourite tamatar chaat (Tomato) and gol gappe. We also visited the Ganga ghat and took a boat ride during sunset. It is a must-do and always so fun and fascinating. As we geared up to leave the city, I was quite emotional but happy and content to make more beautiful memories with a promise to return to Varanasi soon,” concluded Vidisha.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Finalist Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence On Copying Sidharth Shukla & Mentioning Him During A Spat With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, “Muje Koi Cheez Ka Regret Nahi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News