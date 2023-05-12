Mass Maharaja Ajay Devgn is all set to dive deep into your fears with his next. Post the success of Drishyam 2, the actor and Panorama Studios are collaborating on a supernatural thriller which will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film will go on floors in June and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. It is currently in the pre-production stage, and the makers will be unravelling more information about the film in the near future.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’ has shifted its release to an early date.

The film, the third instalment of the ‘Singham’ franchise, was earlier supposed to release on Diwali 2024. But as per the new development, the film will now arrive in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed the two films from the franchise. ‘Singham Again’ will go to floors in August 2023. The film will see Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

‘Singham’ was released in 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Must Read: When Rekha’s Wedding News With Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Was On Newspaper’s Front-Page, It Quoted, “They Enjoyed Each Other’s Company At The Beach, Night-Clubs” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News