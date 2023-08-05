Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is coming on its own, and how. The film had very stable weekdays with collections staying on to be generally good. Post that all that the film needed to do was stay on the same lines as Thursday on the second Friday. In fact even if the collections had dropped by 50 lakhs–1 crore then it wouldn’t have been bad. However what has transpired is something totally on the opposite, what with the collections actually increasing.

So while Thursday numbers were 6.21 crores, Friday has seen a good increase in collections with 6.75 crores coming in. This is fantastic since Monday collections were 7.02 crores and here the second Friday is competing with that. It’s now quite apparent that the Karan Johar film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has been well accepted by the audiences, especially at multiplexes of the urban centres, and now a lifetime in excess of 135 crores is a given.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has now also crossed the 80 crores mark in 10 days, hence resulting in an average of 10 crores per day, which is quite close to first day numbers of 11.10 crores. This further reflects good stability and the best part is that this average is only going to get better since today the film will grow quite well to get into a double digit score and then tomorrow there would be further increase in collections. Currently standing at 80.08 crores, the film is a success in the making for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and more.

What did you think about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

