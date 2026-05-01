The Mollywood film Patriot, written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starring industry heavyweights Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara, among others, has hit theaters today. The spy action thriller had naturally generated significant hype, given the impressive lineup of talent involved in the project. Let’s take a look at what audiences are saying about the film on X.com.

Patriot First Half Audience Response

#Patriot review-

🎭 Performances-The lead actor carries the film well, especially in emotional scenes

Supporting cast is decent and supports the narrative effectively. 👍 What works

Relevant social message

Some impactful dialogues

Realistic tone (no over-the-top mass elements) pic.twitter.com/zYdS7vQZ4u — Indian Cinema (@Indianfilmm) May 1, 2026

Generally, the response has been positive, but many feel the film lacks the commercial punch expected of a project like this. The absence of major mass elements has been a point of discussion, with one user noting, “Realistic tone (no over-the-top mass elements)”. While this was intended as praise, a significant section of the audience does not seem to share the same sentiment.

#Patriot has an interesting first half so far. It’s more of a slow burn thriller without many mass or elevation moments, but the plot is engaging and the character development has been really good. The interval punch was really good too. Mohanlal doesn’t appear in the first half… https://t.co/SpJcjE0sAl pic.twitter.com/bU40tYutFN — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) May 1, 2026

The film takes its sweet time building up characters. “It’s more of a slow-burn thriller without many mass or elevation moments.” Mohanlal does not appear in the first half, but among the characters who do, Mammootty stands out, and generally the reaction is “A never-seen-before #Mammootty ❤️🔥” for his contribution.

#Patriot Interval- Slowly developed first half with major amount of focus on Mammootty’s character. The 20 min sequence leading to interval is thrilling and major highlight so far. All eyes on second half. That major awaited appearance – yes yet to happen. — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) May 1, 2026

People are generally positive about the interval block. “The 20 min sequence leading to interval is thrilling and major highlight so far.” But many are waiting for the appearance of Mohanlal, “waiting for L,” which will happen in the second half of the film.

#Patriot FH A never-seen-before #Mammootty ❤️🔥 A slow-paced first half with a gripping, hook-worthy interval…

Leading into an intense second half 💥 — Cinemaniac (@Sambaboy10J) May 1, 2026

“top-notch production quality & music 🔥” is another positive aspect. Most of the audience are not talking about the background score, but those who are mentioning it are saying positive things.

The Second Half Opinion

#Patriot my review 3.5/5*

It’s not a mass masala entertainer, A socially committed film, Patriot misses the wow factor , Big M’s great performances, top-notch filmmaking, and Sushin Shyam’s music 👌

it is definitely a quality film that must be experienced in a theater. — RkR (@rajeeshkr1986) May 1, 2026

Although some people agreed that “Patriot misses the wow factor”, they still recommend the film to be watched in theaters. The response can easily be summed up with this comment: “It’s not a terrible movie, but it isn’t great either.”

#Patriot review – 2/5 It’s not a terrible movie but it isn’t great either. It’s too boring and stretched out. While entertaining in parts, most parts made me question, WHY? Mohan Lal seems underutilised, cameos don’t work. I hate the way they treated Mohan Lal. He should’ve… — rohith kumar (@rohithklv) May 1, 2026

Mohanlal fans are also not that happy with the outcome, with comments like “Mohan Lal seems underutilised” and ” a migraine-inducing experience, and thanks, #Mohanlal for making me vomit.”

#Patriot just finished watching. Thank you #MaheshNarayanan for a migraine inducing experience and thanks #Mohanlal for making me vomit. #Mammootty and #FahadhFaasil deserved better than this hot pile of garbage! Review coming up in a bit. Audience final reaction: pic.twitter.com/v0N3AwxmzI — AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) May 1, 2026

Generally, the second half is in negative territory in terms of audience opinion. Even those who recommend watching the film are counting the negatives, including a laggy, predictable plot.

Last word

The first half starts out as a slow, character-driven venture that focuses on Mammootty. Then elements of corporate espionage emerge, and towards the interval block, things begin to pick up. Mohanlal does not appear in the first half. In the second half, all the momentum built over the 20 minutes leading up to the interval is lost. While the performances of both Mohanlal and Mammootty work for many in the audience, some did not feel the same way.

Many feel the film leans heavily on social relevance and, for that reason, deserves to be watched. However, nationalism, fearmongering, and messaging alone may not be enough to draw audiences. Without strong entertainment value or a compelling hook, it may struggle to bring people into theaters. Overall, it comes across as a mixed bag, and with an initial response like this, a massive success seems unlikely.

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