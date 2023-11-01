12th Fail is progressing well to emerge as a clean success. The film’s trending is really positive, what with Tuesday collections now being more than even Monday. While Monday (1.50 crores) was as it is higher than Friday (1.10 crores), Tuesday has now gone a step ahead with collections to the tune of 1.65 crores.

12th Fail is set really well now and can go anywhere today. It’s Karwa Chauth today, so at certain places where family audiences frequent theatres, the numbers will be down in the evening and night shows. However, since the film is primarily catering to youngsters, the ever-spreading positive word of mouth amongst them could well even put the affairs.

So far, the Vikrant Massey starrer has collected 9.85 crores and as you read this, the 10 crores mark has been crossed. One could well have expected these to be the lifetime numbers of 12th Fail, but now it’s already building on top of these numbers. The first week would be reasonably decent for the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed drama and then in the second weekend, there would be much bigger momentum.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

