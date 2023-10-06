Mission Raniganj Box Office Review: Extraordinary Tale Featuring Akshay Kumar To End Up With Ordinary Collection!

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma and others

Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Producers: Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshika Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani & Ajay Kapoor

Mission Raniganj Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

No matter how many flops he delivers, there’s no stopping Akshay Kumar when it comes to coming up with multiple films in a year. And yes, that thing is now working against him. Even though OMG 2 was a box office hit, it’s clear that Akki’s market has come to saturation. But talking about his latest release, it’s not entirely his fault as the film has become a victim of poor marketing.

Mission Raniganj is easily one of the worst-promoted films of Akshay Kumar, and it felt like the makers had lost interest in the film. Shockingly, many don’t even know that such a film exists, or there was very little awareness about the release date. As a result, it was always on the cards that the opening day would be very low, making it one of the poor starts for the actor.

The only positive about the film was that it marks the reunion of Akshay and director Tinu Suresh Desai after the super successful Rustom, giving hope that it would pick up with word-of-mouth after a poor start.

Mission Raniganj Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Due to very low buzz, Mission Raniganj suffered in the advance booking for day 1. It was reflected in the occupancy all across the country. In the morning shows, the film recorded a dismal occupancy of around 5%, as even the over-the-counter ticket sales didn’t help in the early shows.

Talking about the positives, the film, despite all its flaws and shortcomings, is enjoying decent feedback for its extraordinary rescue story and earnest performance of Akshay Kumar. Films based on real-life incidents always have that curiosity factor attached to them, and this one, too, has that advantage. At the box office, there are no new releases and only holdover films like Fukrey 3 and Jawan are running successfully in theatres, so there’s an absence of any major competition.

Now, coming to the negatives, the film has low to no hype, lowering the chances for the film to rake in good numbers during the opening weekend. Currently, the market condition isn’t favorable for an Akshay Kumar film. As mentioned above, the euphoria Akshay enjoyed before the pre-Covid has hit the saturation point. So, his latest release, too, is in a dicey position at the box office.

Mission Raniganj Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Mission Raniganj has that element of an intriguing storyline and Akshay’s earnest performance working in its favor, along with the absence of competition. In the pre-Covid times, it could have been a successful affair, but now, it’ll suffer at ticket windows and won’t reach to its full potential as there’s a negative notion that no one takes Akshay Kumar’s films seriously.

In the lifetime run, Mission Raniganj is expected to earn between 25-40 crores at the Indian box office.

Must Read: Fukrey 3 Box Office Day 8: Stays Over 3 Crore Mark On Thursday Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News