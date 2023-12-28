Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Vijayakanth, fondly known as ‘Captain,’ has passed away after struggling with pneumonia for the past few days. The former Tamil actor shot to fame playing the quintessential villain in the Tamil films of the 80s. He died at the age of 71 while struggling with respiratory issues and leaves behind his two sons, Shanmuga Pandian, and Vijay Prabhakar, as well as his wife, Premalatha.

The actor and politician, who was on a ventilator due to breathing issues, could no longer struggle. While he breathed his last, the Tamil industry went into a shock after the news of the DMDK chief’s passing away broke in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Ever since tributes have been pouring in, it has been reported that Rajinikanth, who was not in Chennai, has canceled his ongoing shoot to be back in order to pay last respects to the reputed actor. Vijayakanth made his mark as an actor and was a much-loved social reformer who commanded great respect.

When He Helped Thalapathy Vijay

A viral tweet by a Tamil trade analyst mentioned how Vijayakanth was the main man behind Thalapathy Vijay’s first roaring success in the industry. The superstar who tasted success this year with Leo made his debut with a film titled Naalaya Theerpu, which was a failure.

Vijay’s father then sought help from Vijayakanth since he was the talk of the town after his film Captain Prabhakaran. The tweet further said, “Vijay’s father thought it would be a huge boost to Vijay’s career if Vijayakanth and Vijay act in a film together. He called Captain and made this proposal. When SAC spoke about his remuneration, Vijayakanth graciously asked him to go ahead with the shoot and refused to take a salary. That film, Sendhoorapandi, was a huge hit. What Vijayakanth did to Vijay was a big help. It helped him reach the masses at the time. Thank you, Vijayakanth.”

The trade analyst even shared some pictures with his note.

Actors Pay Last Tributes

In a heartbreaking video, Actor Vishal pays tribute to the ‘Captain.’ He wrote, “I have nothing to say as I feel guilty that I am not there physically present after hearing the demise of one of the noblest human beings I have met in my life, the one and only #CaptainVijaykanth anna. I learned what is called social service from you and follow you to date and will continue to do so, Anna, in your name.”

Mammukka Mammootty also wrote an emotional note bidding final farewell to one of his closest friends in the industry. His tribute read, “Vijayakanth is no longer with us. He was a good friend of mine, a great actor, and a wonderful human being. His loss is deeply felt by the film fraternity, movie lovers, and personally, by me. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Jr NTR took to his Twitter (now X) account to pay his last respects. He wrote, “Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu’s passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Actor Mohanlal also paid his last tribute, offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

Kamal Haasan shared long notes in Tamil, which, as per a translated post, says, “He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu’s politics. He had a helping hand extended to the poor. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories.”

The ‘Captain’ of Tamil Cinema

After portraying a villain in the 80s, Vijayakanth became a lead actor in films like ‘Naane Raja Naane Mandhiri and ‘Amman Kovil Kizhakkale.’ He starred in the first Kollywood 3D film titled Annai Bhoomi 3D in 1985. His highest-rated film on IMDb is Ramanna, which was helmed by AR Murugadoss. He was called ‘Puratchi Kalaignar,’ the revolutionary artist of Tamil Cinema.

May his soul rest in peace.

