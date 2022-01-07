Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor has been one of the most talented and hardworking actors the industry has seen to date. Before going on to deliver hit films like Chup Chupke, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and many more, the actor was a part of the industry as a background dancer. Recalling one of the anecdotes from his background dancer days, did you know that the actor had once pissed off Karishma Kapoor during the shoot of her 1997 release Dil To Pagal Hai?

Read on to know what the Kabir Singh actor did that ended up making the actress lose her cool while shooting.

So, during his early days in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor was trained as a dancer under a famous choreographer. With an average dancing experience, the actor, as a fresher got a chance to be a background dancer for the 1997 blockbuster film, Dil To Pagal Hai starring Karishma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar. According to some reports, during the shoot of the superhit song ‘Le Gai Le Gai’ Shahid ended making many silly mistakes with his dance steps.

Later on, Shahid Kapoor went on to reveal that he was repeatedly forgetting his steps during the shooting of the song which resulted in Karishma Kapoor giving 15 retakes for the song. The actor also revealed that he had irked Karishma to an extent that she turned around and questioned who was making the mistake.

Shahid further explained that he was hiding behind another dancer, and also went on to claim that he was not the one who was doing the mistake.

That’s so hilarious, isn’t it?!

Talking about the present, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh in 2019. The movie was a mega-hit at the Box Office. The actor will be back on the screens with his much-awaited movie, Jersey. The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

