The first look of ‘Phule’ starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in lead roles, was released on Monday.

Advertisement

The biopic is based on social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule, who fought the evil of casteism and are the pioneers of female education.

Advertisement

The first look, which was released to honour Mahatma Phule’s 195th birth anniversary, shows Pratik and Patralekhaa bearing a striking resemblance to Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Pratik Gandhi, the film’s male lead, said in a statement, “It’s a real honour to take Mahatma Phule’s legacy to the world. ‘Phule’ is my first biographical film and even though the challenges are huge, given the fact that he was such an inspirational Indian leader; it’s also a dream role and I can’t wait to get started.”

Pratik Gandhi further said, “I remember saying yes immediately after hearing the narration. Some characters just come to you and I am glad that Ananth sir came to me with this film. It’s wonderful that Content Engineers and Dancing Shiva have taken the responsibility of telling an unexplored part of Mahatma Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule’s life to the millennials.”

An elated Patralekhaa commented on the much-coveted project. “I grew up in Shillong, Meghalaya, which boasts of a matriarchal society so gender equality is very close to my heart. Savitribai joined hands with her husband to start the first indigenously-run school for girls in Pune way back in 1848.”

“Mahatma Phule also championed widow remarriage and together they set up an orphanage to prevent infanticide. This is one film that will stay with me long after it is over,” she asserted.

The Hindi feature film will be written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, who has earlier directed the National Award-winning biopic ‘Mee Sindhutai Sapkal’.

Talking about the project, the Phule director said, “There are so many inspiring stories in our country that are still unknown or for some reasons kept under wraps by historians. Films are a great way to connect the younger generation to these unsung heroes. Jyotiba and Savitri Phule are the torchbearers of social revolution in India and I couldn’t have asked for a better cast and team that is backing this project.”

‘Phule’, produced by Raj Kishor Khaware, Pranay Chokshi, Saurabh Varma, Utpaal Acharya, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha and Ritesh Kudecha under the banners of Content Engineers & Dancing Shiva Productions, is scheduled to release in 2023.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Gives A Smashing Reply To Sharad Pawar’s Comment Of ‘Unfortunate That People In Power Promoted This’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube