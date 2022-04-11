After 7-year-old Burhanuddin Rangwala from Mumbai won medals for Maharashtra at the National Championship in kick-boxing, actress Urvashi Rautela tweeted and congratulated him.

The tweet reads: “So proud of Burhanuddin Rangwala. The young Mumbai Kick-Boxer, bags medals for Maharashtra at National Championship. So proud of you. Can’t wait to see you in Olympics. Love you Kiddo.”

Urvashi Rautela says: “India is blessed with so much talent be it in art or sports. It is our duty to encourage them to take it to another level. These young children are the future of our country. It is amazing to see their devotion and love for sports.”

Burhanuddin adds: “I’m blessed that my parents are supporting me and helping me to fulfill my dreams. I’m thankful to the Government of Maharashtra, Urvashi ma’am, Sanjeeda (Sheikh) ma’am who all are sending me wishes. This is encouraging me in a way for my next wins.”

Previously, actress Urvashi Rautela had announced a collaboration with popular singer Jason Derulo, known for belting out hits such as ‘Talk dirty to me’, ‘Wiggle wiggle’, ‘Swalla’ and ‘Trumpets’ among many others, for their upcoming music single.

Urvashi had shared a glimpse of it on her social media and has made it official on her collaboration for the song.

Jason Derulo, on working with Urvashi Rautela , said: “It was a pleasure working with Urvashi Rautela in ‘Jaanu’. She’s a shining example of raw Indian beauty, and more importantly, Urvashi Rautela is not just the first, but also the second most beautiful woman in the world.

