With the rising popularity of streaming, every voice, talent, and creation is finding an audience. We finally get to see our favourite Bollywood queens GRACE US in fresh, new avatars that are sure to leave us amazed. Here is a list of our favourite starlets who are back to wow us with their performance and elegance, only on Netflix!

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

Raveena Tandon has always been a delight to watch. From her ‘Tip-Tip Barsa’ in the movie Mohra to her recent crime thriller series Aranyak on Netflix, where she plays a fierce cop (Kasturi), her performances so far have been immensely loved. With season 2 of Aranyak being confirmed we can’t wait to see what Raveena has in store for us!

Madhuri Dixit Nene (The Fame Game)

Advertisement

What could be better than a Bollywood queen playing a Bollywood queen? In her recent, highly successful series, The Fame Game, Madhuri plays the role of Anamika, a well-known actress and protective mother who goes missing. The hunt for her reveals painful truths and twisty tales about each character in the story. All the Madhuri fans out there, you ought to not miss this series!

Pooja Bhatt (Bombay Begums)

Bombay Begums is a tale of women who want to leave a mark in their lives and the lives around them on Netflix. Pooja Bhatt definitely impacted our hearts with her role in the show. Making her comeback to acting after nearly two decades, she plays the role of Rani, a courageous and ambitious top executive of a prominent bank. With her top-notch performance coupled with the intriguing storyline, Pooja’s character in Bombay Begums is sure to keep you enthralled throughout the tale.

Kajol Devgn (Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy)

Recipient of numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Awards and being honored with the Padma Shri, Kajol has left no leaf unturned in her career. Making her digital debut with Netflix’s Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, a story of three women from the same household but belonging to different generations, Kajol plays the role of Anuradha, a renowned dancer and a doting single mother. Her role melts our hearts, and it is a must-watch with all the extraordinary women in your life.

Neena Gupta (Masaba Masaba)

The forever charming and talented Neena Gupta plays herself in Netflix’s biographical show titled Masaba Masaba. Her portrayal of Masaba’s mother is laced with wit and love, she makes every moment on the show count, and it’s no surprise that she holds a special spot in our hearts. This series, too, is bound to leave you enthralled as it gives a glimpse into the life of our favourite star.

Must Read: From Lust Stories To The Fame Game- Karan Johar’s Dharmatic And Netflix Have Come A Long Way, KJo Pens An Emotional Note

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube