Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has got stuck in an unfortunate situation. The film opened to mixed reviews on Wednesday. The situation got worse when KGF Chapter 2 arrived the next day. These couple of things have taken the film to misery at the box office.

Advertisement

Vijay’s stardom fetched a flying start for the film, but mixed reviews and KGF 2’s fever cause a major dent from the very next day. After facing a major drop on day 2, collections hit further low on day 3 and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

It’s learnt that Beast did a business of 16 crores on day 3, falling from day 2’s 21 crores. The film started off its box office journey with 49.30 crores on opening day. The overall Indian collection now stands at 86.30 crores (all languages). If not a huge, Thalapathy Vijay starrer is expected to show some sort of growth today, thus crossing the 100 crore mark.

In Tamil Nadu, the main market of Thalapathy Vijay, Beast is going downhill after a good start. In the first three days, the film has made 48-50 crores. Speaking of the Hindi version, it’s a complete washout with collections yet to hit the 1 crore mark.

Meanwhile, just after the release of the film, fans of Pooja Hegde slammed the makers for giving much importance in Beast. “Nobody would have recognised her if it hadn’t been for the two songs released prior to the film’s release. This is disappointing at many levels”, one of her fans said at one of the theatres in Hyderabad.

As per many, Pooja Hegde played a silly role with no significance to the story, which changes the perspective that heroines are given equal importance in big-budget films starring popular heroes. (via IANS)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for such updates.

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 22 (Hindi): Crosses Uri – The Surgical Strike’s Lifetime!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube