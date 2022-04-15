Thalapathy Vijay’s most awaited film of the year; Beast finally gets a big-screen release. Even before hitting the theatres, the craze for the film was over the top. Although, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is getting a lot of mixed reviews that doesn’t stop Vijay fans to watch his films. Now, let’s find out what the advance booking status looks like for the film as it has clashed with KGF Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Mumbai

The response in Mumbai for the South actioner seems dull as the film has been released in Tamil only and till now close to 40% of the shows are booked. If the film was dubbed in Hindi, the scenario might have been different.

Delhi

Advertisement

In the capital city too very less number of theatres have rebased the film and among them, only 20% of the shows are only booked.

Bengaluru

Compared to Mumbai and Delhi, Bengaluru has shown a rather positive response to Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast in the Tamil language. 60% of shows are already booked while booking for Kannada and Telugu shows are still low.

Hyderabad

Even in Hyderabad, the advance booking for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is dull and till now 20% of shows are booked in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Chennai

Now there’s some ray of hope for the film as Chennai is showing an amazing response and interestingly more than 90% of shows are booked. There’s a lot of buzz in the city and the booking is filling faster.

Pune, Kolkata and Chandigarh

It was predicted that Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast will receive a grand response from all the cities keeping the mind the increase in craze for South film in the country. Meanwhile, cities like Pune, Kolkata and Chandigarh are showing a very flat response and till now if we combine, just 10% of the shows are booked.

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Surpasses War, Baahubali: The Conclusion & Several Khan Films To Occupy #1 Spot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube