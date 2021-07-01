Meezaan Jafri, who is all set for the release of his upcoming next – Hungama 2, is currently busy promoting the comedy. During a recent promotional outing, the actor got candid about his personal life and even shed light on his equation with Navya Naveli Nanda, their friendship and rumoured relationship, and the awkwardness he faced.

The Malaal actor also said these rumours were “unfair” to Navya and once again said they were “really close friends” only. Read all he had to say below.

In conversation with ETimes, Meezaan Jafri spoke about his relationship status with rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda. The actor said, “Honestly, me and Navya are really close friends. I think because of me, like her name has come up in a lot of places and that’s unfair. It’s her privacy and her private life. I don’t want to include her family and her in any of my (work). It’s really unfair to be talking about someone else.”

Meezaan Jafri continued, “She is just a friend of mine if you’re asking about what is going on. Those speculations are wrong… we’re just friends. Our families have known each other for a long time because we have been in the industry for so long. So that’s about it.” He further added, “She is best friends with my sister and they both studied together in New York.”

On being asked if it was awkward for him to enter Jalsa – Amitabh Bachchan’s primary Mumbai residence – the Malaal actor replied in the affirmative. He said, “Initially, yes. Actually now it is difficult to travel anywhere in Bombay now because they know your car number..so they (paparazzi) just follow your car everywhere. The paparazzi are everywhere. They are at the airports, the restaurants, at people’s houses and Jalsa is like a wonder of the world. It’s like a monument in Mumbai. They are always there. I don’t visit her that often. Only if there is a birthday or a function.”

Meezaan Jafri also revealed that it was pretty awkward initially when the rumours of him dating Navya Naveli Nanda surfaced. Talking about it, he said, “I think it was awkward for me to enter my own house because my parents were giving me looks. It did make it difficult in the beginning. I think we are fine now. It’s been a long time since that news had come out. I last went there when they hosted a Diwali bash. The entire industry was there.”

The actor revealed he is now past that stage and there is no awkwardness currently.

Besides Meezaan Jafri¸ Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash. The film will premiere on July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

