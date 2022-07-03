Hrithik Roshan is one of the most chill and humble men the Bollywood industry has ever seen. Among his thirst traps and dedication to acting, the actor is also quite well known for his humbleness on and off the screen. But the actor does have moments when he has lost his cool.

Speaking about the same, did you know Hrithik had cussed out on a paparazzi while riding behind Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Katrina Kaif on a bullet? Read on to know what happened!

In a throwback video going viral on the Reddit platform (BollyBlindsNGossips), we see Hrithik Roshan alongside Katrina Kaif riding a Bullet during a promotional event for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik was sitting in the backseat while Kat was having a blast riding the beast. The said video on the online platform showed NDTV reporters following the actors and getting quite close to them in doing so. Hrithik, at this moment, got quite furious (most probably in concern for his life along with Kat and the reporters) as he screamed, “Dur reh thoda behen**** (Stay away..).

Well judging by the lip moment, Hrithik Roshan might have ended that sentence with a cuss word. Fans were amazed to see this side of the War actor and took it to the comments section to share their views. One user said, ” Lol. Never expected him to go the bc/mc route. That was cool.”. Another wrote, ” Meri bike Ke one PaaS aana was NOT FUNNY”. While one user said, “Hahahaa and Katrina didn’t even flinch she’s probably heard that a lot being around Salman”. another commented, ” Hrithik badak gaya hoga isliye usne bc bol biya”.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood in 2011. Released on 15th July 2011, the movie brought together three friends Arjun, Kabir and Imraan, played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar respectively, doing three challenges each targeting their fears. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin among others in the movie.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his next movie Vikram Vedha which is planned to release on 30th September 2022. The movie will be directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and is the Tamil remake of the movie-going with the same title. Hrithik stars alongside Yogita Bihani, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Radhika Apte and many more.

