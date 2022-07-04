Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors of Bollywood who has created a niche for himself in the last few years through his quality work. His acting is raw and authentic while his comic timing rarely fails and these are only a few points that work well with his fans. But did you know that he has overcome several struggles before joining the top actors’ club of the film industry?

For the unversed, Rajkummar has lately been gearing up for the release of his next film, HIT: The First case, which is scheduled to hit the theatre on the 15th of this month. The actor will be seen playing the role of Vikram Singh and the movie has been adapted from a 2020 film with the same name. It also features Sanya Malhotra in the lead role while the direction has been done by Sailesh Kolanu.

In the year 2019, Rajkummar Rao was talking to the entertainment portal Pinkvilla when he shed some light on the time he struggled with financial issues. “It used to be tough times for me. I come from a very humble middle class background and there was a time in school when I didn’t have money and my teachers paid my school fees for two years. When I came to the city, we were living in a really small house. I was paying Rs 7000 of my share which I thought was too much. I needed around 15-20000 every month to survive and there were times I would get a notification that I have only 18 rupees left in my account. My friend would have 23 rupees”, he said.

Further explaining how grooming was not something they focused on back in the days, Rajkummar Rao said, “FTII is a really big community. Sometimes, we used to borrow money. And other times, we would just go to their houses and share their meal sometimes. I didn’t have enough money to even buy proper T-shirts. There’s a friend of mine – Vinod – who’s also an actor and we used to travel for auditions on our bikes. I knew nothing about the presentation – of how to look, what to wear. With the pollution around, we would just get down and clean other’s face with rose water and think that it’s the best version of ourselves.”

