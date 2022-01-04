Versatile actor and rising star RajKummar Rao started his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Rann. Since his debut, the actor has just seen success in his B-town journey through his commendable acting skills.

Many Bollywood directors strive to work with the Newton actor. However, at times the actor has rubbished many fake reports of him signing films and has spread awareness by calling out con artists who claim to represent him, through his social media handles.

One such similar fake situation has once again taken place with actor RajKummar Rao, as this time the actor takes it to his Instagram stories to bust some con artists.

On his Instagram story, RajKummar Rao shared a screenshot of a mail that claimed, that he agreed to work on a film titled Honeymoon Package which would be helmed by a director named Santosh Maskey. The fake mail also claimed that Rajkummar agreed to work only if they transfer him Rs. 3,10,000,00, or according to his Manager Saumya, pay him 10,00,000 in cash and the rest 3,00,000,00 by cheque as his advance.

The fake mail read, “Dear Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr. Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr. Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail. The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao.”

After getting an idea about the fake mail, the Stree actor immediately busted the lie by uploading a screenshot of the mail on his Instagram story and wrote, “#FAKE Guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya.” The actor also wrote, “They are using fake email ids and managers to con people.”

This is wrong on so many levels!

On the professional front, RajKummar Rao was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do along with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie was released on Disney+Hotstar. The actor will next be seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Badhai Do along with Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar.

