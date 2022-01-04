Bollywood’s most renowned and respected filmmaker, Karan Johar has undoubtedly given us some very memorable movies to reminisce on. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan’s films are no less than a Magnus opus.

Well, the filmmaker who is most famously known for his romantic films, is now set to direct his next movie, and this time it won’t be just romance but the film will also be filled with action!

As per reports by Peeping Moon, Karan Johar is all set to direct his first action film which will be based on a huge scale. According to the reports, the work on his first action film is already begun.

Well, this isn’t the only surprising news! According to the sources, Karan Johar’s big-budget action film will star non-other than Bollywood’s Greek god, Hritik Roshan. Yes, you have heard it absolutely right! After collaborating in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam, Karan and Hritik are all set to work once again together after 21 years.

Isn’t this just amazing news?!

Meanwhile, Karan recently was hitting the headlines for making quite a controversial statement on Bollywood‘s newcomers and their demands for a fee hike. During his conversion with the Film Companion, the filmmaker said, “There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to. I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special, He wonders why he pays some actors 15 crores, and an editor Rs 55 lakhs.”

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently busy with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The filmmaker’s last directorial was Netflix’s Ghost Stories.

