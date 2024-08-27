Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar made all the Bollywood fans cry happy-tears with their documentary last week. Titled Angry Young Men: The Salim Javed Story, the documentary was directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar.

Salim Javed Enter Top 3

When considering the series format, fictional and non-fictional, the documentary has made its way to the top 3 most-viewed series this week. In fact, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s documentary made its way to the top 3 in the first week of the streaming itself.

A 2.3 Million Debut

Angry Young Men: The Salim Javed Story is currently streaming on Prime Video and made an entry to the top 3 most-viewed web series this week. Meanwhile, it is the number one and the most-watched series this week in the non-fiction genre.

SS Rajamouli’s Documentary Still In Top 10

Meanwhile, Netflix is streaming a documentary on SS Rajamouli, titled Modern Masters, since August 2. The documentary is still in the top 10 most watched web-series this week, with 1.1 million views.

Salim Javed VS SS Rajamouli

When it comes to the first-week performance of both documentaries, SS Rajamouli’s Modern Masters fared 1.9 million views in its debut week on Netflix. Meanwhile, Salim-Javed‘s documentary secured 21% higher views in its opening week.

Uorfi Javed’s Follow Kar Lo Yaar Enters Top 10

In the list of top most viewed-content (web-series), Uorfi Javed’s reality drama Follow Kar Lo Yaar has also made an entry in the first week itself. The show garnered 1.3 million views in its debut week.

Here are the most viewed web series this week from August 19 – August 25, 2024.

1. Yeh Meri Family Season 4: 2.8 Million

2. Life Hill Gayi: 2.4 Million

3. Angry Young Men: 2.3 Million

4. Emily In Paris Season 4: 2.2 Million

5. Pehla Pyaar – Less Than 1% Chance: 2.1 Million

6. Shekhar Home: 2 Million

7. Naam Namak Nishan: 1.7 Million

8. Follow Kar Lo Yaar: 1.3 Million

9. Modern Masters – SS Rajamouli: 1.1 Milion

