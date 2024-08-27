Lal Salaam OTT Release Date: Rajinikanth’s 2024 Flop Set To Arrive On Digital Platform; Here’s When & Where

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in a supporting role. Despite its impressive Pedigree, the film faced challenges at the box office following its theatrical release on February 9, 2024. The film’s OTT release date has been finalized. Keep reading to know more!

Lal Salaam explores themes of social equity, political activism, and the common man’s struggle against institutionalised oppression. Despite its socially relevant plot, strong cast, and A.R. Rahman’s music, the film ultimately fell short and failed to leave a lasting impact. It centres on the conflict between Thirunaavukkarasu (Vishnu Vishal) and Shamsuddin (Vikranth), which is manipulated for political purposes. However, the movie faces challenges in effectively conveying its message due to a disjointed script, forceful dialogue, fragmented storytelling, and melodrama, resulting in an unsatisfying experience for viewers.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth‘s direction introduces inconsistencies, with abrupt scene transitions and excessive melodrama disrupting the narrative flow, while the unnecessary use of narrations further hampers coherence. Similarly, although technically sound, A.R. Rahman’s music overwhelms rather than complements the emotional depth of the storyline.

The film’s worldwide collection stands at 33.65 crore, comprising a domestic gross of 20.65 crore and 13 crore from overseas. With a production budget of 80 to 90 crore, the film’s underperformance at the box office marks it as a commercial flop.

Lal Salaam On OTT

The wait to watch Lal Salaam at home is over. Sun NXT will start streaming the sports-action political drama on September 20, 2024.

According to the latest reports, after its box office disappointment, the original OTT partner backed out and didn’t secure the streaming rights, delaying the film’s digital release. Consequently, Sun TV Network Limited, the satellite partner, has now acquired the streaming rights.

