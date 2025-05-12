Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, is currently in the final stage of its theatrical run. It would have been out of theatres by now, but amid the India-Pakistan conflict, new Bollywood releases were put on hold. This lack of competition allowed the film to collect more moolah at the Indian box office. In the latest development, it has almost earned 90 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 32!

The Bollywood action entertainer was released theatrically on April 10. It started its journey on a good note, but the film couldn’t reach its desired destination due to higher-than-expected drops. Still, it is trying its best to keep the scoreboard ticking. During the fourth weekend, the film earned just 45 lakh. During the last weekend, which was its fifth weekend, there was no drop at all.

Due to no new releases, Jaat entered its fifth week by securing a fair number of shows. Yet again, in the mass centers, there was some movement at ticket windows, resulting in another 45 lakh coming in. Yes, you read that right! The film displayed no drop compared to the fourth weekend.

Overall, Jaat has earned an estimated 89.91 crore net at the Indian box office in 32 days. From here, it might add another crore to the tally, thus ending the run at 90-91 crore net. In isolation, this looks like a good sum, but considering the film’s scale, it’s not enough.

The good thing is that the action entertainer is already Sunny Deol’s second highest-grossing film of all time. It has surpassed all of Sunny Deol’s top grossers except for Gadar 2, which remains untouchable with 525.50 crores.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Gadar 2- 525.50 crores Jaat- 89.91 crores (32 days) Gadar Ek Prem Katha- 76.88 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana- 55 crores Border– 39.45 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2- 36.8 crores Singh Saab The Great- 36 crores The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy- 26.22 crores Indian- 24.21 crores Apne- 22.06 crores

