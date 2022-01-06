A couple of days ago, Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji make the headlines after netizens speculated that the actress had a secret wedding. But why had these rumours started? Well, it was because she was seen flaunting plain silver toe rings on both her feet – an accessory normally seen worn only by married women.

Now, in a recent chat, the actress and former Bigg Boss contestant has quashed rumours regarding a secret marriage. In the same chat, she also spoke about marriage, finding her dream man and more. Read on to know more.

In a recent conversation, as reported by Hindustan Times, Tanishaa Mukerji said, “I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why, I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people? (laughs).”

Talking about marriage, Tanishaa Mukerji admits it is indeed on her mind. The former Bigg Boss contestant said, “Of course, everybody thinks about it. My dream wedding keeps changing till I find the dream man to get married.” She adds, “I’m not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I’m not a quiet person. It’ll (the wedding) be a fanfare.”

So does that mean she has not found her dream man yet? Tanishaa reverts, “The whole world knows that I’m single. There’s no need to keep it ambiguous. And I’m happy being single.”

Talking about the picture that ignited that the full ‘secret marriage’ rumours, on January 3, Tanishaa Mukerji took to social media and shared pictures from her vacation, where she was seen enjoying sand and sea. Flaunting her feet in the images, she captioned the post, “Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes.”

