Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji is not an ardent social media user. However, whenever she posts photos and videos on her handles, fans love it. Now the actress has shared some photos from her vacation but fans claim she is secretly married. Scroll down to know more.

Tanishaa took to Instagram recently and shared a few pictures from her vacation. She was seen enjoying the vacation to the fullest. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her feet with sand and sea visible in the background.

Tanishaa Mukerji was seen wearing plain silver toe rings on both her feet. This has led to many speculating that she is might have secretly married. This led many to believe that the actress got married in a hush-hush wedding. In another photo, the actress is seen wearing a sea blue colour crochet top which she has made herself.

Tanishaa Mukerji shared pictures with a caption that read, “Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes.”

Take a look at the picture below:

Tanishaa Mukerji was last seen in the thriller film Code Name Abdul, which was released in December 2020. She even appeared in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss and following which she became quite popular among the masses.

